Trek across Florida spreading awareness of child sexual abuse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida legislator is walking the entire state in hopes of raising awareness for a cause close to her heart.

Sen. Lauren Book and her organization Lauren’s Kids are walking the whole Sunshine State from the Florida Keys to the Florida panhandle.

The 1,500 mile walk is raising awareness about sexual abuse in children and helping survivors heal. The senator said she was a victim for about six years and has made it her mission to spread education among children and adults and hope to survivors.

On Tuesday, Book and her team covered about 25 miles of their path.

“It has been an incredible journey so far. We have talked to survivors all along the way. It has become this incredible healing journey for a lot of people," Book said. "We also have been educating kids all along the way and had some really incredible educational stops. We know that it shouldn't hurt to be a child, but all too often it does and that's what we're working to fix.”

The senator said 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys could experience abuse before they turn 18.

The group continues their mission later this week.

They’ll be in Sarasota Thursday and continuing through the state the whole month of April.

Their final stop is April 27 in Panama City.