'This is not something we anticipated': Florida budget cuts money for arts

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In a historic first, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed most arts funding in Florida and it may impact families who can't afford to enjoy the arts.

Places like the Arts Garage said they're taking a big hit by the state's new budget, after $1 billion in funding was vetoed by DeSantis on Wednesday.

With the cut to arts and cultural programs, the nonprofit is loosing out on approximately $100 million.

"This is a significant number, this is not something we anticipated," Arts Garage president Marjorie Waldo said. "The research is clear. Art is not just about entertainment. We create jobs for artists, curators and musicians. We employ marketers, accountants, lighting and sound technical engineers and professionals that span multiple industries. And we support other local businesses through our purchase of goods and services."

According to Waldo, the Arts Garage’s estimated impact on the local economy last year surpassed $2.7 million, according to AEP6’s Economic Impact Calculator.

WPTV Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about $116.5 billion state budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

"If you're hindering some of the programming in your communities that feeds the tourism tax base," Waldo said, "then I'm not sure that you've cut the right place, that you've cut the right line item."

Deputy Vice Mayor Rob Long said the city's Community Redevelopment Agency has a grant program known as Achieving Goals Using Impact Driven Evaluation (AGUIDE), which splits a million dollars among organizations, like the Arts Garage.

"These organizations have become extremely reliant on this funding," Long said. "Unfortunately, these funds cannot be increased to make up for the funding being lost from the state."

The new budget is a number that's lower than years past.

"Historic support for education, historic support for conservation and environment and protecting natural resources," DeSantis said Wednesday.

The move, DeSantis said, is to reduce Florida's overall state spending.

Waldo said they had already accounted for the $100,000 for this year's budget—money they'll have to do without, as the state budget goes into effect in July.

"(The money) covers the cost of scholarships, free tickets for underserved, high poverty communities, the ability to do matinees for school children," Waldo said, "or extend our reach to the community outside of our walls, so that art is truly meaningful to everyone."

WPTV Arts Garage president Marjories Waldo says their programming brought millions to the economy.

She said Arts Garage relies heavily on grants and donors, but there's no time to make up the money in fundraising.

"I am absolutely not in agreeance of this particular cut, because I think it goes against the tourism that Florida feeds on," Waldo said.

WPTV reached out to DeSantis' office about the Arts Garage and we got the following statement from deputy press secretary Julia Friedland:

"The governor views every bill and appropriation that comes across his desk and uses his authority under Florida Constitution to make veto decisions that are in the best interest of the state of Florida."

"I hope that our communities in Florida are able to express how important the arts are for them," said Waldo, "so that the legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis hear that, and are able to reconsider that same decision next year."