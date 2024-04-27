Boat theft suspect caught disguised as woman in Glades County

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A boat theft suspect failed to fool anyone when he donned a dress and blonde wig in an effort to escape law enforcement.

According to the Glades County Sheriff's Office, deputies were investigating a stolen boat found Wednesday at the Old Caloosa Lodge area in Lakeport, Florida.

When the deputies began canvassing the area in search of the suspect, they spotted Joshua Kolotka, 33, exiting a home dressed as a woman, attempting to disguise himself.

However, Kolotka's cross-dressing deception plan failed, and deputies quickly arrested him.

He was wanted on two Okeechobee County warrants, along with the theft of a John Deere Gator and the stolen boat, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they also found numerous other items at the scene that were possibly stolen from the same area.

The Glades County Sheriff's Office said they are working with the Seminole Police Department to identify some of the stolen items from other theft cases in that area.