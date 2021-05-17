Surge of New Yorkers relocating to Florida, new numbers show

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A recent report in The New York Post claims Florida might as well be known as the sixth borough of New York City.

According to new data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 33,565 New York residents got Florida driver's licenses between September of last year and March of this year.

That's a 32% increase from the same period the year before.

RELATED: New Jersey, New York top list of states people left in 2020 | South Florida attracting more northerners | For sale: Florida sunshine and fewer restrictions

WPTV Data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles on May 17, 2021.

Florida officials said many parents chose to relocate their families to the Sunshine State so their children could take part in full-time, in-person learning.

At just more than 14,000 people, the data showed that more New York residents moved to Palm Beach County than any other county in Florida from September to March.

New York was by far the No. 1 source of Florida transplants. New Jersey came in second, followed by Georgia, Illinois, and California.