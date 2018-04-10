Students at Miami Northwestern High School stage walkout over gun violence

NBC 6
12:03 PM, Apr 10, 2018

Students at Miami Northwestern High School stage walkout over gun violence

Dozens of students from Miami Northwestern High School held a walkout Tuesday over recent incidents of gun violence.

NBC 6

Dozens of students from Miami Northwestern High School held a walkout Tuesday over recent incidents of gun violence.

Footage showed students walking out of the school on Northwest 71st Street and onto a nearby road.

The walkout comes just days after an honors student from the school was killed in a shooting in Liberty City that killed another teen and left two others wounded.

Story from our news partner NBC 6