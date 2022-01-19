Student shot at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, Fla. — Officials at a school in central Florida said a student was shot on campus Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before noon Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, which is about 20 miles north of Orlando.

The school system said one student was injured, and the suspected shooter was in custody.

"This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement," Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement.

Police officials said the student's injuries were not life-threatening.

WESH/NBC News Channel Ronny Neal with the Sanford Police Department speaks to members of the media after the school shooting.

"We do have the person, the suspect, in custody. We are currently interviewing the person at this time," said Ronny Neal with the Sanford Police Department.

Police said they are not searching for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to Wednesday's incident.