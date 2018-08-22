Student arrested after gun found at Ocala school

Partly Cloudy
A student is in custody after at least one gun was found at West Port High School in Ocala.
OCALA, Fla.-- Officials revealed that a tenth-grade student is in custody after a gun was found at West Point High School in Ocala.
A student told a school resource officer the tenth grader had a gun, according to authorities.
The officer removed the boy from class and discovered a pistol and a loaded magazine.
Ocala police said the magazine was not loaded into the gun.
The student was arrested and faces charges including possession of a firearm on school grounds.
A rumor surfaced that another student had a gun in his vehicle, but authorities investigated and found no evidence to support that rumor.