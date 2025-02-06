State Rep. Toby Overdorf: Immigration bill doesn't take 'any police powers away from the governor'

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A bitter feud between Gov. Ron Desantis and the state's Republican lawmakers is heating up as one South Florida lawmaker is responding to Desantis' fiery remarks against a recently-passed piece of immigration legislation.

Last week, the governor held an immigration roundtable in Palm Beach County, where he promised to veto a sweeping immigration bill.

State Rep. Overdorf: Immigration bill doesn't take 'any police powers away from the governor'

The $500 million bill would beef up state and local coordination with federal law enforcement and enhance criminal penalties for immigrants without legal permission who commit crimes in the U.S.

However, one of the most controversial parts of the bill would move immigration oversight from DeSantis and put it in the hands of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

DeSantis, in his roundtable in Palm Beach County, blasted the bill as a "very grotesque, weak ... destructive" piece of legislation, which he contended "knee-caps some of the things we're already doing."

WPTV sent reporter Kate Hussey to Florida's Capitol to hear from lawmakers amid the bill's ongoing discussions.

"Were you surprised to hear what he had to say?" Hussey asked state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City.

"Well, at the roundtable, none of the members that actually voted on it ... were invited to that roundtable," responded Overdorf. "I think it would be a different discussion if that happened."

WPTV reporter Kate Hussey travels to Tallahassee amid governor-legislature feud

DeSantis also likened legislation to putting the "fox in charge of the hen house," and claimed he "got elected by a massive margin" because one of the main issues he ran on was "curtailing illegal immigration."

"So, to strip it from the governor (and give that authority to the) commissioner of agriculture is ridiculous," DeSantis said last week.

"What is your response to that statement?" Hussey asked Overdorf.

"The governor is certainly our top law enforcement officer — he oversees all of that," Overdorf said. "The agriculture commissioner is acting as a clearing house if you will. He's coordinating all these efforts — making sure that we have in the Office of Immigration — .... the ability to say, 'Hey, we need some more enforcement over here. Hey, we need some more enforcement over there.' We have not taken any police powers away from the governor whatsoever, and I think that's a misnomer that's been put out there."

Overdorf also continued to say the state has no deportation power but instead has law enforcement. He countered DeSantis' claims that the bill would lead to the deportation of fewer illegal immigrants.

"We are not doing 'catch-and-release' in any way shape or form. We are doing 'catch-and-wait' for the federal goverment, which is not what happened previously," Overdorf said.

Last week, 40 businesses, including a Stuart business, received non-compliance letters from the Florida Department of Commerce, which said the businesses may not be in compliance with Florida's E-Verify Law.

It was the first time the Department of Commerce had issued non-compliance letters since the governor signed the new state law in 2023, which required companies with more than 25 employees to use E-Verify.

E-Verify is an online system that helps employers confirm the employment eligibility of new hires.

Overdorf also added in 2023 there were hundreds of illegal immigrants that were held and released back out in Martin County, though WPTV has not independently verified that claim.

"We have the data from the Florida Sheriff's Association showing us, people from all over the place that could have been deported but weren't," Overdorf said. "They will be deported under this bill."

The pushback from lawmakers is yet another escalation in a series of statehouse showdowns between the governor and the state's Republican legislative leaders, who have continuously gone head to head over whose proposals would best carry out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

It also comes as dozens of protesters gathered on the front lawn of the Capitol building Wednesday to protest ICE arrests and other immigration directives.

Overdorf didn't say whether or not he believes enough GOP lawmakers will vote to override DeSantis' veto, but did say the bill had garnered much Republican support, and said conversations about the legislature's next actions were taking place inside the speaker's chambers Wednesday.

Overdorf said he expected to have an update within 24 to 48 hours.