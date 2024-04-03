Watch Now
State regulator approves another rate decrease for FPL residential customers

Customers with 1,000-kWh usage will see reduction in May
Posted at 10:13 PM, Apr 02, 2024
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power & Light's residential customers will see rates decrease for back-to-back months after the Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the utility's request for May because of declining fuel prices.

Next month, a customer with a 1,000-kWh monthly usage will see a reduction of more than $14 than it was at the beginning of the year.

In April, customers saw a rate decrease because a temporary surcharge to pay for past hurricane restorations ended. A typical 1,000-kWh residential customer's bill fell about $7.70.

Bills vary on the amount of electricity used with the average proposed bill in May at $121.19 for everywhere except northwest Florida, where they will go to $135.38.

The overall savings is about $662 million, which FPL announced on March 13.

"We remain committed to providing reliable energy and keeping customer bills as low as possible," FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel said in a statement. "Back-to-back rate reductions are good news for customers. As ever, but especially as the days get warmer, we encourage customers to make their bills even lower by taking advantage of tools and tips from our energy experts to help reduce energy usage."

