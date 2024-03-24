FPL seeks to lower electric bills in May

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Public Service Commission's staff recommended approval of Florida Power & Light's request earlier this month to lower rates in May because of reduced fuel cost estimates.

If state regulators approve the change, residents using the typical 1,000 kilowatts each month will see a decrease of more than $14.

Bills vary on the amount of electricity used with the average proposed bill in May at $121.19 for everywhere except

Northwest Florida where they will go to $135.38.

The overall savings is about $662 million, which FPL announced on March 13.

Rates already are scheduled to decrease in April when a temporary hurricane surcharge ends. A typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill will fall about $7.70.

"We are committed to providing reliable energy and keeping customer bills as low as possible," FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel, said in a statement. "While we are pleased with the possibility of back-to-back rate reductions, we also encourage customers to take advantage of tools and tips from our energy experts to help customers reduce their energy usage and make their bills even lower."

FPL serves approximately 5.9 million accounts or more than 12 million people.

"FPL's 2024 fuel-related revenue requirement has decreased substantially since the filing of its last cost projection in September 2023," Thursday's commission staff recommendation said.

The commission is scheduled to vote on the May change on April 2.

