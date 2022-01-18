SpaceX to launch Starlink internet satellites into orbit Tuesday night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —
SpaceX rocket will launch more than 4 dozen Starlink internet satellites into orbit Tuesday night.
The 49 Starlink satellites will go into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.
The launch was previously scheduled for Monday evening but due to weather conditions SpaceX postponed the launch.
Liftoff is scheduled for 7:04 p.m.
With more favorable weather conditions for liftoff and booster recovery, now targeting Tuesday, January 18 at 7:04 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink satellites → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2022