Watch
NewsState

Actions

SpaceX to attempt launch of Falcon 9 with Italian CSG-2 Earth observation satellite

Four previous attempts were scrubbed
items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 17:04:56-05

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will attempt to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite to orbit Monday, after four other launch attempts were scrubbed.

The first three attempts were scrubbed due to bad weather and the fourth because a ship wandered into the no-go zone downrange of Cape Canaveral.

The fourth Falcon 9 flight of the year is scheduled for liftoff at 6:11 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Force Station.

"Standing down from today's launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 due to ship in the hazard area; team is setting up for next opportunity tomorrow, January 31 at 6:11 p.m. EST," SpaceX tweeted Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.