SpaceX to attempt launch of Falcon 9 with Italian CSG-2 Earth observation satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will attempt to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite to orbit Monday, after four other launch attempts were scrubbed.

The first three attempts were scrubbed due to bad weather and the fourth because a ship wandered into the no-go zone downrange of Cape Canaveral.

The fourth Falcon 9 flight of the year is scheduled for liftoff at 6:11 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Force Station.

"Standing down from today's launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 due to ship in the hazard area; team is setting up for next opportunity tomorrow, January 31 at 6:11 p.m. EST," SpaceX tweeted Sunday.

