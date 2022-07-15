SpaceX launches CRS-25 Mission to Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX CRS-25 flight to the International Space Station launched Thursday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
The 25th commercial resupply mission to the ISS by SpaceX will deliver supplies, equipment and science investigations.
The CRS-25 flight has been delayed since June after testing uncovered degradation to key components in the Dragon spacecraft, resulting in the spacecraft's parachutes needing to be replaced.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/TzC7Z4WVMC— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 15, 2022
WPTV YouReport Gr. Taylor sent us a photo of the rocket launch viewed from West Delray Beach.
Robert Abramson sent us his photo.
"What is in the sky tonight? Looked like a space launch?" asked the Mayo Family when submitting their photo.
Hannah Lovely spotted the rocket launch when driving home.
"It was a small ball of light moving rather quickly with a trail of bright white smoke and then just dimmed," she told WPTV.