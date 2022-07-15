SpaceX launches CRS-25 Mission to Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX CRS-25 flight to the International Space Station launched Thursday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The 25th commercial resupply mission to the ISS by SpaceX will deliver supplies, equipment and science investigations.

The CRS-25 flight has been delayed since June after testing uncovered degradation to key components in the Dragon spacecraft, resulting in the spacecraft's parachutes needing to be replaced.

WPTV YouReport Gr. Taylor sent us a photo of the rocket launch viewed from West Delray Beach.

Robert Abramson sent us his photo.

"What is in the sky tonight? Looked like a space launch?" asked the Mayo Family when submitting their photo.

Hannah Lovely spotted the rocket launch when driving home.

"It was a small ball of light moving rather quickly with a trail of bright white smoke and then just dimmed," she told WPTV.