SpaceX aims to launch Falcon 9 with Italian CSG-2 Earth observation satellite

John Raoux/AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 17:27:19-05

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will attempt to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite to orbit Friday, after a scrub on Thursday due to unacceptable weather.

"Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Friday, January 28 at 6:11 p.m. EST for launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2," SpaceX tweeted.

The fourth Falcon 9 flight of the year is scheduled for liftoff at 6:11 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Force Station.

According to the U.S. Space Force Delta 45 forecast the weather outlook for Friday is similar to the day before with thick clouds and upper-level wind.

