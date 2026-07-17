South Florida residents adjust diets amid E. coli, cyclospora outbreaks

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Reports of contaminated produce continue to spread across the country, many people in South Florida are changing what they eat and what they avoid.

The latest concern centers around lettuce linked to outbreaks of E. coli and cyclospora, including lettuce connected to Taco Bell locations.

Health officials said thousands across the U.S. have been affected, with confirmed cases also reported locally from the Palm Beaches into the Treasure Coast.

For many consumers, the outbreaks are making healthy eating feel a little more complicated.

Not only is it a major health issue but it’s impacting the produce that’s usually healthier for you.

So what are people eating instead?

At restaurants, grocery stores and fast-food chains, some families say they’re steering clear of leafy greens altogether.

“I love Taco Bell, yeah me too,” said Dakota and Brynlee Rhodes while visiting Delray Beach with their mother, Jenny.

But when it comes to greens right now, Dakota admitted, “We’re just trying to stay away from lettuce and stuff like that.”

The concern stems from outbreaks tied to contaminated produce that can cause severe stomach illness and intense diarrhea.

For Jenny Rhodes, the changes have meant giving up some favorite foods.

“I miss my salads, I miss my berries better be careful than ruin your day,” she said.

In downtown West Palm Beach, George Lorenz said he’s also taking precautions, while grabbing lunch with his father, Brian, on Clematis Street.

“I've heard that it's going around and I'm trying to stay away from it, so I don't know," said Lorenz. "We got some pizza and I trust Elisabetta's with my life so I got faith in them.”

In Boynton Beach, shoppers loaded carts with alternatives instead of greens.

“I bought two big bags of oranges, and bread. I bought some apples,” said Hendriette Peckens, who said she’s avoiding produce, because of the outbreak and planned to cook Alaskan salmon for dinner.

In Delray Beach, some have even noticed that people are "parasite hopeful" and taking an unconventional approach to the outbreaks.

“It's like the natural Ozempic, you get skinny, snatched but very bad,” Brynlee Rhodes said.

WPTV turned to a medical expert for advice on what alternatives people should be consuming.

“It seems like the healthy options are the ones being impacted right now, what would be your best advice to consumers?” WPTV's Joel Lopez asked.

“It’s not an excuse to say to heck with fruits and vegetables and hit the donuts, we want to still remain healthy,” said Samantha Barone, dietitian for the bariatric program at Delray Medical Center.

Barone said consumers should focus on produce with protective outer layers.

“Stick to melon, things that have a harder skin that you can peal,” said Barone. “But the trick there too is you still want to wash them before you cut into them and peal them.”

That includes foods like bananas, melons and avocados.

She also recommends washing all fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them and says beans and nuts are safe alternatives that still provide fiber and protein.

“I’m not avoiding anything, we’re washing our food,” said Brian when asked how he's had to adjust.

Barone’s biggest warning: avoid bagged lettuce if possible.

Instead, she recommends buying whole heads of lettuce, peeling away the outer layers and avoiding berries, especially raspberries, because they are difficult to clean properly.

She recommends cleaning produce using a 1-to-3 part mixture of distilled white vinegar and water. Then soak, massage and clean off your produce and of course make sure to cook your vegetables.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been five confirmed local cases of cyclospora since May:



2 in Palm Beach County

2 in St. Lucie County

1 in Martin County

WPTV

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