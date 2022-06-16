Watch
South Florida man sentenced 40 years in federal prison for child pornography

Victims were between the ages of 12 and 17
Scripps National
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 16, 2022
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for recording children as young as 12 engaged in sex acts and posting the videos for sale on the internet.

Keivon McBride, 23, pled guilty to producing and distributing child pornography in March. He was sentenced by a federal district judge in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

The children ranged in age from 12 to 17.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), McBride had sex with some of the victims in the back seat of his car and at his home.

He recorded the illegal sex acts with his phone and often paid the children "hush money" to keep them quiet.

According to the DOJ, McBride sent one child a sex toy, and at his direction, the girl sent him a video of herself using the toy.

In addition to sharing the videos on social media messenger applications, McBride labeled some of the videos with QR codes and posted them for sale online.

