Small plane lands on Central Florida road, strikes vehicle

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Central Florida had to dodge an aircraft that had to make a sudden landing on a busy road near Kissimmee on Wednesday morning.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that a small Cessna made an emergency landing on Orange Blossom Trail just west of Ham Brown Road.

Small plane lands on road in Kissimmee, Florida

Deputies said the plane contacted a vehicle while landing, but no one was hurt.

Aerial pictures from the scene showed the aircraft was moved to the side, but still blocking a right turn lane on eastbound U.S. Highway 1792.

It's unclear what caused the aircraft to make the sudden landing.

No other details on the incident have been released.