WATCH: Small plane hits pickup truck during emergency landing on Florida road

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A plane carrying two pilots crashed into the back of a pickup truck Saturday while attempting an emergency landing in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around noon near Bayshore Road and Interstate 75.

The sheriff's office said the two pilots experienced a mechanical issue and attempted to make an emergency landing. During the landing, the aircraft struck the rear of a pickup truck traveling east on Bayshore Road.

Despite the collision, no injuries were reported at the scene, according to deputies.

The Cessna Skyhawk departed Sebring Regional Airport at 11:01 a.m. Saturday and made the emergency landing about 50 minutes later, according to the FlightAware website.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene and will lead the investigation into the crash.

"Thankfully, this incident had a positive outcome, and no one was injured," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "Given the recent tragic news involving aviation accidents, we are especially grateful that everyone is safe."

Marceno also thanked responding deputies, FDOT Southwest Florida and Bayshore Fire Rescue for their response.

"We will continue working closely with our partners at the FAA as they review the circumstances surrounding this incident," Marceno said.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the aircraft, the nature of the reported mechanical problem or how much damage was caused to the plane and pickup truck.