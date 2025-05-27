Sheriff Del Toro, State Attorney Bakkedahl to formally announce reopening 2006 Escobedo family murder case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Nearly 20 years after the tragic murder of the Escobedo family, St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro and State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl are reopening the case in efforts to pursue justice.

In 2006, Yessica and Luis Escobedo, and their two young sons, Luis Julian, 4, and Luis Damian, 3, were killed on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce. Officials say the two boys died in their mother's arms.

Officials to reopen 2006 quadruple homicide case

In December,President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of Ricardo Sanchez and Daniel Troya, the two convicted killers, removing them from federal death row. This controversial decision has sparked renewed efforts to reopen the case.

Now, Bakkedahl's office is moving forward by seeking the death penalty for the two killers under Florida law.

“The calculated and unspeakably violent murders of the Escobedo family demand the highest level of accountability,” Bakkedahl said in a statement. “With the federal death sentence no longer in effect, we believe the pursuit of justice now rests with the State of Florida. My office is committed to ensuring that the sentence ultimately reflects the gravity of this crime.”

Del Toro has voiced his support of the decision and said his office will be dedicating investigating personnel and resources to assist in this new case.

“This case left a lasting scar on our community,” Del Toro wrote. “We owe it to the Escobedo family and the public to pursue every available legal avenue to deliver justice. My office stands ready to support this mission in full.”