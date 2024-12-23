2 men convicted in 2006 Turnpike murder have sentences commuted by President Biden

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Inmates sitting on death row, convicted of murder, are being spared by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced Monday that 37 of 40 federal death row inmates will have their sentences commuted before he leaves office.

This includes two convicted killers in our viewing area.

Nearly 20 years ago, a family of four was murdered along the Turnpike in St. Lucie County.

Jose Luis Escobedo, his wife Yessica Guerrero Escobedo and their two sons, 4-year-old Luis Julian Escobedo and 3-year-old Luis Damian Escobedo, were shot to death. The boys died in their mother's arms.

"Not only were they murdered, they were tortured," St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said.

Ricardo Sanchez and Daniel Troya were convicted and sentenced to death for the killings in 2009. They have been awaiting execution ever since, until now.

On Monday, President Biden decided to commute their sentences, converting their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"You're saying that these kids that were cold-bloodedly murdered in our community over a cartel drug trade isn't worthy of the death sentence, that's just sickening," said Sheriff Pearson, who was emotional as he explained why he disagreed with the president's decision.

WPTV "If anyone deserves to die, it's these two individuals," said Sheriff Keith Pearson.



Others are also struggling to understand why Biden would choose to spare convicted killers.

"I can't stand people who hurt children, why would you pick someone like that," said Dave from Port St. Lucie.

Biden said the commutations — 37 in all — align with the moratorium his administration imposed on federal executions.

"I guess he's just trying to send a message," said Alex Montero.

When asked what type of message he believes the president may be trying to send, he said, "Against the death sentence, period. You know, which, honestly, if they deserve it, they should have it."

Sheriff Pearson agrees.

"This is probably one of the worst cases we've ever seen... If anyone deserves to die, it's these two individuals," he said.