Slain Florida college student's family sues apartment, claiming negligence

Miya Marcano killed by handyman, detectives say
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Miya Marcano was last seen Sept. 24, 2021, in Orlando. Her body was found a few days later after her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide.
Miya Marcano
Posted at 5:07 AM, Oct 20, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a Florida college student who detectives say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where she lived has sued the owners, saying they didn't properly vet the employee and failed to provide adequate security.

The family of Miya Marcano filed the negligence lawsuit Monday in state court in Orlando against the Arden Villas Apartments and owners The Preiss Company.

The family is seeking an unspecified amount of money.

The 19-year-old's body was found earlier this month, five days after her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide.

