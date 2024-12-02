SHOPPING GUIDE: Here’s how to stay safe from scammers on Cyber Monday

Today is Cyber Monday and experts say it’s on track to become the busiest shopping day of the year.

Sales are expected to surpass last year’s numbers when Americans spent billions of dollars.

We also know it’s a time to be on high alert for scammers.

The Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, released this guide so that you stay safe from scammers and which products you should skip on for safety reasons.

The guide has important information; especially for parents looking to buy kids’ toys this holiday season.

The document walks shoppers through what’s been recalled, their safety risks and how you can get your money back.

The guide says, when shopping online, it is often wise to pay with a credit card instead of a debit card. That way, you dispute a charge if the merchandise never arrives or is different from what was ordered.

Make sure that your web browser has a secure connection before inputting any payment information. You should see a little lock in your browser.

Keep your receipts and be sure you understand retailers’ return policies and rules so you can return any unwanted items for a full refund.

