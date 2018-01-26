Shipt and Target launch same-day delivery service in Florida

Florida residents will soon be able to receive same-day deliveries from Target.

Grocery delivery service Shipt and Target have teamed up to begin same-day delivery to many areas of Florida. In December, Target purchased Shipt.

According to a Thursday news release, starting Feb. 1 Shipt will deliver from Target stores in South Florida and Tampa.

On Feb. 8, delivery from Target will be available on the Treasure Coast, Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Gulf Shores, Jacksonville, Naples, Sarasota, Orlando, Space Coast, St. Augustine and Tallahassee.

Delivery of goods include groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products.

New Shipt members who sign up prior to expansion will receive an annual membership for $49 regularly $99.

“The addition of Target stores to Shipt’s online marketplace across Florida allows us to deliver on our promise to offer quality products at great prices by making Target’s wide assortment available to our dedicated members,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt said in a news release. “Florida’s growing community of Shipt members continues to be loyal and enthusiastic about the service, and we look forward to expanding throughout the state with our newest retail partner, Target.”

Shipt said they plan to hire more than 3,000 workers throughout Florida.

To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”