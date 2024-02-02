'Several' dead after small plane that departed Vero Beach crashes into Clearwater mobile home park

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Multiple people were killed after a single-engine plane that departed from Vero Beach crashed Thursday night into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, fire rescue officials confirmed.

A Beechcraft Bonanza V35 went down just after 7 p.m. at the Bayside Waters mobile home park.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot reported an engine failure before the crash.

During a Thursday media briefing, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said the crash caused four mobile homes to catch fire.

Ehlers said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire after crews arrived at the scene.

Officials said the fatalities were those involved in the plane crash and the home the aircraft hit. People in the three other homes that caught fire escaped unharmed, authorities said.

According to the FlightAware website, the plane took off from Vero Beach Regional Airport at 6:08 p.m. and was scheduled to land at the St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport at 7:06 p.m.

Ehlers said the plane crashed about 3 miles from the airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.