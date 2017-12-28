Second eaglet hatches in the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - A second eaglet hatched Wednesday in North Fort Myers from famous Florida eagle, Harriet.

Eaglet No. 2 called E11 hatched Wednesday afternoon. Eaglet No. 1, named E10, hatched Tuesday around 8:54 p.m. Both eggs were laid in November.

People drove to the nest in North Fort Myers and brought binoculars with them in hopes to watch the egg hatch in person.

One woman WFTX-TV spoke with says there's a reason why so many people watch Harriet and her mate named M15.

"I think people are always intrigued by animals, but it's also an escape from our daily lives and everything going on in the world. It's always comforting to see when good things are happening in the animal kingdom," says visitor Carrie Trudeau.

Last nesting season, Harriet and M15 successfully hatched and reared two eaglets.

