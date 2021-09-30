Search for Miya Marcano enters day 5

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement crews and Central Florida residents are continuing their search for Miya Marcano.

The Valencia College student was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. at the Arden Villas apartment complex where she lived and worked.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Monday that a person of interest, Armando Caballero, had been found dead from an apparent suicide in Seminole County where he lived.

"We keep getting these text messages sending us to these locations," said Semone Westmaas, Miya's aunt. "These are not leads that are provided by law enforcement. These are leads provided by people just watching the news and things that they have seen."

Deputies are also searching across both Orange and Seminole Counties where Caballero lived.

Sheriff Mina said he believes Caballero, a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartments, used his master key fob to enter Miya's room before she returned home.

Miya's family members said they have a video of what they believe is Caballero holding Miya's pink blanket.

"Think of yourself if you were in our shoes," said Westmaas. "If you saw that video and you saw Miya's blanket, how would you react?"

On Thursday, Orange County deputies will continue their search at the Arden Villas apartments.

They'll be entering all occupied garages and storage units.

