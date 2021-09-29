Search continues for Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. — Right now, it's as if Miya Marcano has disappeared into thin air. But the Orange County sheriff said he suspects foul play in her disappearance.

"We're still doing everything possible we can to find her," he said.

Orange County deputies dressed in orange shirts search wooded areas and sandlots for 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Sheriff John Mina said information will be the key to finding Miya.

"No bit of information is too small or too insignificant," said the sheriff. "If someone knows of something, saw something, recognizes her face we will take that information."

There's also a search happening inside the complex where the main suspect, 27-year-old Armondo Caballero, was found dead Monday of an apparent suicide.

People who received flyers of Miya say they recognize Caballero who worked maintenance for the complex.

"You don't have to know her personally. Just say her name she can probably hear you."

In June, authorities said Caballero started working at the Arden Villas. While working at the complex he met Miya Marcano. Investigators believe Caballero went into Marcano's place Friday. Loved ones said there were signs of a struggle and blood was found on Miya's pillow.

"Like a nosebleed. Like your head on a pillow and had a nose bleed," Semone Westmaas, Miya's aunt said.

Westmaas said dozens of family members have been in central Florida since the weekend. She said when she arrived Caballero came up to her. At the time he wasn’t a known suspect.

"He said, 'are you looking for Miya?' I said, 'who are you?' He said, 'I'm the maintenance guy. I hear you’re looking for me,'" she said.

Caballero was found Monday dead from an apparent suicide.

Miya's family is not sure if they will be out searching on Wednesday. They said that will depend on any new leads.

