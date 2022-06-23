Royal Palm Beach man carrying gun, ammunition into Disney Springs arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man armed with a gun and ammunition was stopped by authorities while trying to enter Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, deputies said.

Aaron Josue Lopez, 35, walked through checkpoint security at Disney Springs on May 27, when the detection system alerted security, sending Lopez to the bag check area, according to the arrest affidavit.

In the affidavit, the Disney security guard describes her encounter with Lopez, stating: "I told him I was going to search his bag and he told me he had a folding knife in his bag. I told him to show me the knife. Then I said I would still have to search his bag."

Lopez then said, "Oh, there's something else in here besides a knife that I want to put back in my car."

According to the affidavit, Lopez then walked away, was stopped by a Disney cast member in the parking garage and brought to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Lopez was found to be carrying a black and bronze 9mm Glock handgun, two Glock 19 magazines with 17 rounds of ammo in each, one box with 14 rounds of ammo and 48 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition.

After a background check, deputies said, Lopez did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.

Lopez was issued a written trespass for all Disney properties.

He was booked into Orange County jail on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a license.