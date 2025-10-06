Rising Florida Power and Light rates leaves customers in need of resources

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're helping to connect you with resources after Florida Power and Light's (FPL) rates are expected to rise, leaving many customers searching for ways to manage their bills.

Edward Semer, a resident from Palm Beach Gardens, shared his frustrations about the rising cost of living.

"It's a little high, I'd like the price points to be lower in any way possible," he said.

He has managed to budget by seeking out cheaper options.

"I go to dollar stores, the prices usually hover around one dollar, I can buy more stuff," he said.

Semer also called the FPL rate increases "disappointing," stating he wishes the company would work to keep prices down.

Currently, there are hearings underway regarding Florida Power and Light's proposed four-year rate plan, which is anticipated to be one of the largest utility hikes in U.S. history.

The utility giant is seeking approval for a significant $945 million base rate increase next year, which would affect approximately 12 million customers.

FPL contends that the average customer will see an increase of about $2.50 more per month next year, or less than 9 cents a day.

The company argues that the additional revenue is necessary to strengthen its grid and meet population growth.

FPL customer Keith Palagye expressed his frustration.

“Nothing seems to be coming down in price,” he said, pointing out the broader financial implications of FPL's monopoly on the market, stating how it limits choice for customers.

"It’s pretty difficult to figure out where to put the money that you’re making, when it comes to groceries, medicine, healthcare, childcare and the challenges are getting significantly worse," noted Palagye.

WPTV explored potential solutions, discovering a federally funded program called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) available in the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast.

Dr. James Green of Palm Beach County Community Services explained the program.

“We help thousands of individuals every year from preventing their electricity from being disconnected and also restoring their electrical services."

He emphasized the importance of electricity, particularly in Florida and children studying for school.

“If you’ve ever gone without electricity, and most of us in Florida have, we know how detrimental that can be to the success of our families,” Green said.

He mentioned that applications are currently open for low-income families in crisis, allowing them to receive as much as $2,000 from emergencies to cover overdue bills.

"That need has continued to grow and we want to be there to support our residents, however we can," he said. "This program is here for you to assist you during this time of need. You need not be ashamed."

WPTV also reached out to FPL regarding available customer assistance programs and learned about their Care to Share initiative. This program helps low-income and working-class families with up to $750 per case. Last year, FPL raised $4 million to support its customers.

"There are situations where something comes up, an accident, a health emergency," FPL spokesperson Francine Freitas said, "Care to Share is really targeted at those customers who need that last-minute resource to help."

With utility rates on the rise, resources like LIHEAP and FPL's Care to Share program are crucial for many families facing financial hardships, offering much-needed relief and guidance during challenging times.

She said new FPL rates are expected to begin in 2026.

