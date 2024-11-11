Residents react to FEMA employee fired after telling relief team to skip houses with Trump signs

WELLINGTON, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Florida, FEMA said an employee targeted homes with signs supporting Donald Trump.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia spoke to residents affected by the storm to get their reaction.

Owen Radke of Wellington is one of thousands affected by tornadoes caused by Hurricane Milton.

"To me, it sounded like a jet engine. I mean it was like you were standing in front of a jet engine that just suddenly turned on,” Radke recalled. “A couple thousand dollars worth [of damage]. I mean some of the roof tiles and my enclosure in the back got torn down."

He's grateful the community showed up to help.

"The Red Cross was here, the sheriff was here, like instantly," Radke said. "We had a lot of people here, like instantly and I heard that FEMA came later."

He was horrified to hear that in another part of Florida, FEMA said one of its employees advised her survivor assistance team not to go to homes that had signs posted outside in support of Trump.

WPTV pressed FEMA to find out what happened and why.

We were sent a statement from administrator Deanne Criswell that read in part: "This is a clear violation of FEMA's core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation. This was reprehensible."

Radke had minor damage to his home, but couldn’t help but wonder how he’d feel if he was passed over in a time of need.

"I mean that would be awful," Radke said. "In the time of emergency, people need to come to the assistance and that"s what we pay the federal government for. I mean that's their role."

FEMA did not release the employee's name but they did say she has been terminated and they have referred the matter to the office of special counsel.

"That's good, that’s good they should’ve," Radke said. "I would like for them to follow up and see if that actually—if the crews out on the road actually did what that person recommended."

FEMA added that this behavior will not be tolerated and they will hold people accountable for violating their standards of conduct.

Below is the full statement from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell regarding the matter: