'Republican math' or real relief? Lawmakers debate future of property taxes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are back in the Capitol this week, kicking off two days of hearings aimed at crafting a proposal to cut property taxes — and possibly put the measure before voters in 2026.

The House Select Committee on Property Taxes, co-chaired by Rep. Toby Overdorf (R-Stuart), is weighing options that range from raising homestead exemptions to carving out protections for longtime owners, heirs, and people with disabilities. Lawmakers are also exploring limits on non-homestead tax increases and changes to portability rules, with the potential for at least one, possibly two, constitutional amendments on the ballot.

“We're kind of all over the place right now with a variety of different things,” said Overdorf. “But what I can tell you is we are definitely going to be delivering a proposal that will put money back in the pockets of Floridians.”

The co-chair noted the effort could especially help seniors on fixed incomes, first-time buyers, and even renters who feel the ripple effects of rising property taxes. He added that final recommendations are expected by November or December, with related legislation likely to accompany any ballot language.

Divisions Over Funding and Fairness

Democrats warn that eliminating or deeply slashing property taxes could create new problems. Rep. Kelly Skidmore (D-Delray Beach) said she’s open to reviewing ideas but worries about the loss of revenue for essential services.

"We have to know that when we call 911, there's someone answering the phone, and they're going to be able to be able to send someone to us,” she said. “So, I'm curious, and that's a great place to be, but I really want to hear some concrete proposals and not pie in the sky."

Skidmore argued that term limits and decades of poor planning have worsened the state’s tax challenges and flatly rejected the idea of replacing property taxes with a higher sales tax, calling it regressive. She urged lawmakers to first address state spending, including what she described as wasteful programs, before pursuing major tax cuts.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly offered a sharper critique, warning that a repeal of property taxes could mean “either a 12% sales tax or defunding police, educators, and transportation.” He said Democrats should review whatever Republicans propose but cautioned against what he called “Republican math” that doesn’t add up.

“We shouldn't reject it out of hand,” Jolly said last week. “Look what they what they propose, make sure the math works. If it's good for Florida's voters, maybe we're in a position to support it, but if it's not, we're probably in a position to oppose it.”

Republicans, however, see opportunity. Gov. Ron DeSantis has floated an ambitious idea of wiping out property taxes on primary homes, with backfill strategies for rural counties, though details have yet to surface.

CFO Pushes Back on Local Governments

CFO Blaise Ingoglia (R-Fla.) is bolstering the case for reform with his “DOGE” audits of city and county governments. He said Orange County alone has engaged in more than $200 million in wasteful spending since 2019, citing county records that show a $559 million budget increase over five years— a claim local officials refute.

"Don’t blame us when we’re shining a light on it,” Ingoglia said. “We’re showing them how much money they can actually save if they were good stewards of tax dollars."

He’s dismissed local government warnings of cuts to police and fire services as “scare tactics.”

Ingoglia argued that eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse is key to lowering or abolishing property taxes on homesteaded properties statewide. He said more DOGE reports will roll out in the coming weeks, highlighting “egregious” spending meant to galvanize taxpayers.

The Road Ahead

Even if lawmakers agree on reforms, the path to the ballot is complex: any constitutional amendment would need approval from both chambers of the Legislature, review by the Florida Supreme Court, and ultimately, 60% voter approval in 2026. Overdorf said the House will lead on shaping the proposals, with the Senate taking them up later.

Despite sharp partisan divides, both sides agree the stakes are high. Property taxes remain one of the most pressing “kitchen table issues” for Floridians — and any reform could touch nearly every household in the state.

