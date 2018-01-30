Report: More than 54,000 US bridges structurally deficient

A new report released Monday found there is one "structurally deficient" bridge every 27 miles on U.S. highways.

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association used federal data to compile the report.

At the current pace of repair or replacement, it would take 37 years to repair all the bridges.

Of the 12,355 bridges in Florida, the report said 265, or 2.1 percent, are classified as structurally deficient. This means one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.

Eight structurally deficient bridges in the state are on interstates.

The state of Florida has identified 693 bridges in need of repair, which would cost $1.7 billion.

Click here to find out the most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Florida.