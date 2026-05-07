Publix reverses course on open carry, now bans customers from openly carrying guns in stores

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix has reversed its position on open carry, now prohibiting customers from openly carrying firearms in its stores.

Florida's largest grocery store chain recently updated the wording on its website under the Frequently Asked Questions section to state that only law enforcement can openly carry inside its locations.

WATCH BELOW: Publix reverses open-carry policy

Publix reverses open-carry policy

"Publix kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores," the Publix website states.

Stores in Central and South Florida have begun posting signs about the change.

Florida began allowing open carry last year. By law, businesses have the option to ban it.

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