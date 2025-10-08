Publix addresses Florida's new open carry law as it takes effect

Publix has released a statement addressing Florida’s new open carry law, which took effect Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

The grocery chain said it will continue to follow all federal, state and local laws, including the newly enacted legislation that allows Floridians to openly carry firearms in public.

“Treating customers with dignity and respect is a founding belief at Publix,” the company said in a statement.

“In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic or dangerous shopping experience, whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not, we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates.”

Florida’s open carry law has drawn mixed reactions statewide. Supporters say it expands Second Amendment rights, while opponents have expressed concern about potential confusion and public safety risks in crowded areas.

Publix did not indicate whether it plans to adopt any additional store-specific policies in response to the new law.