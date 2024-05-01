'Stand against genocide:' Pro-Palestine protests continue on Florida campuses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pro-Palestine rallies are continuing nationwide on college campuses, including Florida universities.



Protests took place at Florida State University in Tallahassee where 14 people, including students, have been arrested this week. Ten people were arrested during protests at the University of South Florida in Tampa on Monday and Tuesday, where police even used what appears to be tear gas- to break up crowds.

And nine people were arrested at the University of Florida in Gainesville, where the school warned on Monday: "The University of Florida is not a day care, and we do not treat protesters like children. They knew the rules, they broke the rules and they’ll face the consequences.

National Protesters in custody after Columbia University calls in police to end pro-Palestinian occupation AP via Scripps News



On Tuesday, University of North Florida pro-Palestine students and activists got together on the Jacksonville campus, with shirts and banners, at one point setting up an encampment, like it's been seen at other national protests.

"It's a message of like we’re not going, like this isn't a one-time protest,” Palm Beach County resident Jules Gerstein, who is a senior at the UNF, said. "The demand here, the protest here is like let us see your books like let us see that you’re not supporting Israel and let's demand that you stand against genocide."

WPTV South Florida resident Jules Gerstein, who is a senior at the UNF and Jewish, says "the protest here is like let us see your books like let us see that you’re not supporting Israel and let's demand that you stand against genocide."

Gerstein is Jewish and said she has been the president of the student union, and has spoken out about and protested against antisemitism and is a member of the Jacksonville Students for Democratic Society that protested for Palestine at UNF.



"For you as a Jewish student was it difficult to support the pro-Palestinian protest?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.



"No, I see myself as someone who yes is Jewish, has been raised in South Florida with a very large Jewish population," Gerstein siad. "I can hold space for that and for my identity and hold a space for people losing their lives and under an occupation. I don't think that they're mutually exclusive and I have a lot of Jewish friends that agree with that."

University of North Florida released a statement:

"The students were given 30 minutes to take tents down, per campus rules. The students removed the tents and continued their protest.



Student are allowed to protest, demonstrate, assemble or otherwise express their viewpoints on campus as long as they abide by applicable laws and university policies and regulations."





This comes as the Jewish community celebrated their final night of Passover.

"How are students feeling seeing this on their campus?" Lopez asked.

"Students are feeling disturbed," Rabbi Shmuli Novack with the Chabad at UNF said.

WPTV Rabbi Shmuli Novack with the Chabad at the University of North Florida has been encouraging Jewish students to avoid the protests on campus.



Shmuli said the Chabad had its most attended Passover service in its 25-year history.



"This isn’t new to us, unfortunately," Novack said. "We’ve seen this a time or two before so we’re just proud of our students that despite the adversity they’re sticking to their faith."



He said he has been encouraging their Jewish students to avoid the protests on campus.

"We're grateful to the University, to the state of Florida, we're grateful for the chief of police and the UPD for handling this situation and at the same time protecting the rights of individuals to express themselves freely and not to violate the rights of students that they don't have to be oppressed and assaulted," the rabbi said.



UNF officials said they did not make any arrests on Tuesday.

But now that the school semester is coming to an end, the focus will be on graduations and if we’ll see activists at those events.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Ray Rodrigues sent a memo to the 12 presidents of the State University System of Florida advising institutions to ensure commencements aren’t canceled or disrupted by activists and said in a statement: