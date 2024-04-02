Pro-life, pro-choice abortion advocates weigh in on November ballot issue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's restrictive six-week abortion ban is set to remain the law of the land in November unless 60% of voters approve Amendment Four on their ballots in November.

The amendment itself is just a few lines long and states: "No law should prohibit penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patients healthcare provider."

Parent or guardian notifications in the event of an abortion would remain in place.

State What's next for Florida with abortion protections on ballot? Forrest Saunders

In the case of the amendment viability, it means 22 to 24 weeks. WPTV asked pro-life advocates about parts of the amendment they find deceiving including the loose interpretation of a health care provider. On the opposing end, pro-choice advocates were hopeful.

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Council, said: "Abortion is still permissible if a health care provider which includes a tattoo artist, says it is necessary for the health of the mother, and none of those words are defined, which means for any reason a health care provider like a tattoo artist can say the abortion is necessary right up to the time of birth."

WPTV Mat Staver is founder and chairman of Liberty Council, which opposes abortion.



Louis Silber, attorney for the Palm Beach County Presidential Women’s Center, said: "I’m hopeful because it seems like every time an amendment such as this has been on the ballot and conservative states like Kansas and Ohio, and in other states, it has passed. I think most people whether your Republican or Democrat, whether you’re conservative or liberal, our respective individual rights and liberties, and a woman’s reproductive right is an important individual right and liberty."

WPTV Louis Silber is an attorney for the Palm Beach County Presidential Women’s Center, which supports abortion rights.



Both sides say it’s important for people to be educated on the amendment and come out and vote either way in November but remember it needs a super majority to pass and change the state’s constitution.