Politicians, organizations from Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast attend Donald Trump's 2nd inauguration

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States had Floridians from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast in attendance, both in and out of the Capitol building.

The event was held with some last-minute changes as Trump posted on Truth Social that his inauguration would be moved into the United States Capitol Rotunda so that people wouldn't be "hurt or injured" from the extreme cold as temperatures were in the low 20s.

Attending the event was Republican Congressman Brian Mast who said he was with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago who said he's excited and focused on policy.

"That’s why we’re so excited, we finally have President Trump returning with the strength only he can bring to make America be the driver seat for the globe and that’s what's best for the globe," said Mast.

Mast said he attended Trump's first inauguration in 2017 and President Joe Biden's.

"The energy both in Palm Beach and in D.C., it's incredible and it's infectious, because the world recognizes that America is back," said Mast. "As the foreign affairs chief, I have a constant stream of delegates from other countries coming through, and the one thing that they say to me universally is, 'Listen, if the leader is not strong, this country, this adversary, they only respect strength, they don't respect anything that's not strong,' and I've heard it country after country after country."

Mast is confident Trump will tackle big political issues regarding, foreign policy, economy and border issues.

Also in attendance was Democratic U.S. Representative Lois Frankel who represents District 22, which is where Mar-a-Lago is located.

She said she attended both of former President Barack Obama's inaugurations, Trump's first inauguration, but had to miss Bidens' due to COVID.

"It's about our democracy, it's respecting our voters," said Frankel. "I can just tell my people who trusted me to be in this office that I’m on your side. I have your back where I can find common ground, I will, where I have to push back on extremism I will do that too."

Presidential inaugurations have been known to draw in hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people.

Many of which who weren't able to attend the event inside the rotunda had to find alternate plans.

Two of which were Joe LaFauci and Jodi Schwartz of the Palm Beach County Committee People.

"We really were expecting to be outside and it would've been amazing but it's a little cold here, so we appreciate they made an alternate plan," said Schwartz. "It’s been a wonderful energy in the streets, the restaurants the bars just walking around the hotel lobby, it’s just you can feel the excitement in the air."

They said they watched from an event hosted at their hotel as other flocked to local business to watch the event.

"We're everywhere so every state delegation has an event, the GOP is doing a lot by it's own, the RNC, everyone is here, we're just kind of in our own little pockets celebrating from afar, major victory," said LaFauci. "It’s been absolutely electric and I think everybody has been so excited to see a change in a positive direction for the country."

According to AP this is the first time in 40 years since an inauguration has moved indoors.

The last was President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration when the temperatures dropped down to 7 degrees.

People wanting to attend the inauguration were shifted over to the Capitol One Arena which seats over 20,000 people.

Celebrations like the Presidential Parade were also brought indoors due to the weather.

"There's well over 100,000 people wanting to get in and the arena is packed right now," said John Fischer. "I’m just excited to be here, a part of history."

He's with the Florida Firefighters Pipes and Drums marching band that was invited to march in the parade.

"Representing the great state of Florida and everything that’s wrapped up with this presidential inauguration and we’re part of celebrating it, in front of our president, in front of the nation, in front of the world," said Fischer.

He said the 68 members including musicians, color guard, banner carriers and other personnel all flew out to be a part of the parade.

Some members are from Palm Beach County who have performed at Mar-a-Lago.

Fischer said he and some other members marched in Trump’s inauguration parade back in 2017 but that this is the first time that they’ve been at an inauguration as a complete band.

The marching band has performed in the 75th anniversary of D-Day as well as the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Overall, this year the presidential parade has over 7,500 participants.

The Palm Beach Police & Fire Honor Guard also was selected to be a part of the event.