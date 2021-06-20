Police release details in Stonewall Pride Parade fatal crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released Sunday details on the fatal crash that occurred Saturday, June 19, where one man was killed and another injured when a pickup truck plowed into them before the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 white Dodge Ram was stopped in the staging area, awaiting the start of the parade in the 1600 block of Northeast 4 th Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old man, was a participant who had ailments preventing him from walking for the duration of the parade. He had been then selected to drive as the lead vehicle, police said.

As the vehicle began to move forward in anticipation of the start of the parade, the vehicle accelerated unexpectedly, striking two pedestrians, investigators said. After striking the pedestrians, the driver continued across all lanes of traffic, ultimately crashing into the fence of a business on the west side of the street.

Officials said the driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators. Police performed a DUI investigation on the driver and it showed no signs of impairment.

The driver, as well as both pedestrians, are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

The two pedestrians were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries, where one of the them was shortly thereafter pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

The second pedestrian injured in the crash remains at the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis released the following statement;

Last evening, at the start of what was to be a celebration of pride for the LGBT community and commemoration of our hard-won victories for equality, our community faced the worst of tragedies. The grief of our LGBT community — and greater Fort Lauderdale as a whole — is palpable.



I was an eyewitness to the horrifying events. It terrorized me and all around me. I reported what I saw to law enforcement and had strong concerns about what transpired — concerns for the safety of my community. I feared it could be intentional based on what I saw from mere feet away.



Law enforcement took what appeared obvious to me and others nearby and investigated further — as is their job. As the facts continue to be pieced together, a picture is emerging of an accident in which a truck careened out of control. As a result, one man died, two others were injured and the lives of two members of Congress were at risk. My heart breaks for all impacted by this tragedy.



The Fort Lauderdale Police Department continues to investigate this case and asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has not already spoken to investigators, to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Paul Williams at 954-828-5755.