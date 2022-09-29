Watch Now
Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston

Posted at 6:31 AM, Sep 29, 2022
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston.

The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints.

Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business.

A fire destroyed this MCM Paints store Sept. 29, 2022, in Clewiston, Fla.

"We've knocked most of it down," Reese told WPTV. "Our major concern, of course, is with the weather and the wind. Tropical storm-force winds were blowing pretty heavy."

Nobody was injured in the fire, but the building was damaged beyond repair.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

