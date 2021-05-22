Watch
NewsState

Actions

Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys

items.[0].image.alt
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Almost 75 pounds of cocaine were found this week floating off the Florida Keys.
Posted at 3:02 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 15:02:40-04

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) -- Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys.

The most recent packages washed up on Wednesday and Thursday on the Islamorada shoreline. Each package weighed about 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms), Adam Hoffner, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, told the Miami Herald.

On Monday night, anglers in Lower Matecumbe Key found a 2.4-pound (1.1 kilogram) package of cocaine. At the start of the month, a boater off Marathon discovered a large sack filled with five bundles of marijuana weighing 62 pounds.

In late April, boaters found a large sack offshore of Key Largo that contained 25 packages of cocaine weighing a total of about 73 pounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right