Orlando woman charged with DUI after driving SUV onto crowded Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman faces a charge of driving under the influence after deputies in Volusia County said she drove onto a crowded beach.

The incident happened Saturday at Smyrna Dunes Park in New Smyrna Beach where families were enjoying the Memorial Day weekend.

Witnesses reported that the reckless driver plowed into the water after speeding down the beach at 50 mph in close proximity to several families and their dogs, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the driver, identified as Sarah Ramsammy, 26, of Orlando, almost hit a child.

Witness Ashley Young said the vehicle zoomed right by where she was sitting with her 3-year-old son.

"I was just yelling at them from the window, saying, 'You almost hit my child, firstly, many other kids, dogs,'" Young said. "She was like, 'Well, I didn't.'"

Aerial video showed the SUV that Ramsammy was driving ended up stuck in the sand along the water.

According to authorities, Ramsammy's blood alcohol content was 0.153, which is nearly double's Florida legal limit.

Ramsammy was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. Deputies said she was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.