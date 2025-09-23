‘Not as black and white’: Doctors urge caution as Trump admin links Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism spike

A major health announcement out of the White House is drawing attention across the country. President Donald Trump, alongside top health officials, is pointing to a possible connection between taking acetaminophen — the active ingredient in Tylenol — during pregnancy and rising cases of autism and ADHD.

Acetaminophen is one of the most commonly used medications in the United States, often recommended to treat pain and fever — especially for pregnant women who are limited in what medications they can safely take.

But now, federal officials say new research raises concerns about its potential impact on fetal development.

"With Tylenol, don't take it. Don't take it," President Trump said during a news conference Monday night.

The administration's position was backed by FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, who cited a major Harvard study backed by Mount Sinai.

"To quote the dean of the Harvard School of Public Health, there is a causal relationship between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders of ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder," said Dr. Makary.

Study Cited Finds Association — Not Proof of Cause

The study referenced during the announcement found an association between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental conditions. However, it did not prove causation.

“Ultimately, there was strong evidence of an association between prenatal acetaminophen use and increased risk of other NDDs in children,” the study’s summary read.

Health Experts Urge Caution in Interpreting Results

In response to the announcement, WPTV’s Michael Hoffman spoke with Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a professor at Johns Hopkins Medical School who specializes in medication use during pregnancy. She says the White House may have overstated the findings.

"It's not as black and white," Rasmussen said. "One study does not make causation. I don't think the evidence is there. I'm not saying that it's impossible. The evidence right now is not as clear as it was presented in the news conference today. And I think that's the important thing."

National Medical Groups Disagree with Administration

National organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), continue to emphasize that no proven causation exists between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. Despite that, officials say we may soon see new warning labels on acetaminophen-based medications — and possibly updated dosage guidelines from physicians.

Florida Lawmakers Respond

In Florida, State Senator Lori Berman, who serves on the Health and Human Services Committee, says the state needs to let science — not politics — guide health policy decisions.

"In Florida, I see them going down this rabbit hole with Tylenol," Berman said.

"Maybe there is some kind of a link, and we should study that further, and we should understand it. But that is very different than saying that it is an absolute — the absolute cause," she added.

What’s Next?

While more research may be on the horizon, the conversation about medication safety during pregnancy is expected to intensify. For now, doctors urge pregnant individuals not to make changes to their medication regimen without first consulting their healthcare provider.

