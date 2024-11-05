'NO ON 4': Those fighting to keep Fla.'s abortion laws gather in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — People fighting to keep Florida's abortion laws are gathering in Orlando to watch the results come in.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache is in Orlando at the Rosen Plaza Hotel speaking to those who are against Amendment 4.

John Stempberger, President of Liberty Counsel Action, says he and many others feel optimistic the amendment will not pass.

However, Stemberger and many pro-life Floridians have concerns about the amendment's language. They are terms like 'viability' and 'health care provider' are too vague and call the language deceptive. The also woorry about the amendment's financial impacts to tazpayers.

"It doesn't matter whether you're pro-choice or pro-life, it's a bad amendment," Stemberger said. "It does not represent the mainstream of waht Floridians want with abortion law, and so that's why ot's going to be degefated tonight at the polls."

OBGYN Dr. Tamberly McCarus is also letting her voice be heard on the proposed amendment.

“It just throws all safety standards out the window," McCarus said. "It allows our state to be one of those states where you can have your baby aborted at any time, any place, anywhere, for any reason.”

The amendment needs 60% of voters to say "yes" for abortion protections to be enshrined in the state Constitution.