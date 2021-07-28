Nikki Fried focuses on COVID-19 surge in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's agriculture commissioner discussed the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified its mask-wearing guidance to protect against the Delta variant.

Nikki Fried held a news conference in Tallahassee to discuss the latest numbers.

Fried, who is a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, advised local governments to be informative to the public regarding hospital capacity and vaccine availability.

"Lockdowns should not be considered," Fried said.

The commissioner said she will be reviewing the latest CDC guidelines and work to share those details along with the latest coronavirus numbers with residents on a regular basis.

She continued to criticize Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his response to the pandemic.

When asked about the governor's policy on vaccines, she described it as "confusing" and urged him to be consistent on messaging.

The CDC announced Tuesday that everyone should wear a mask indoors, regardless of a person's vaccination status, in areas of substantial or high transmission.

In May, DeSantis signed an executive order suspending all county or municipal emergency orders related to COVID-19. He also recently threatened legislative action to prevent school mask mandates.

The Florida Department of Health stopped releasing daily coronavirus numbers in June and instead only provides weekly data, even though Florida leads the nation in variant cases.