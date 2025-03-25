A new company will likely start operating Florida’s compulsive gambling prevention program, according to documents posted quietly on the Florida Gaming Control Commission’s website last week.

The state agency announced it intends to award Kindbridge Research Institute a contract to create a toll-free helpline number for problem gambling situations, and implement training services to employees at facilities with slot machines, as well as other programs to combat addictive gambling.

WATCH: Massachusetts nonprofit appears to be taking over Florida gambling hotline

New nonprofit likely to operate Florida’s compulsive gambling hotline

Historically, the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling ran the statutory required program, including the publicized “888-Admit-It” helpline.

The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling said its contract with the state expired in 2024, which meant it was not receiving $2 million in funds paid by all licensed facilities with slot machines.

Jennifer Kruse, the executive director for the nonprofit, said this created budget problems for the nonprofit with about seven employees.

“We have less staff,” she said. “We aren’t able to fill vacant positions. We aren’t able to provide hard copy literature because we don’t have the budget to reproduce some of that stuff.”

Kruse also said the budget problems came as the hotline was receiving more contacts since the expansion of gambling in the state, like online sports gambling.

WHO IS KINDBRIDGE RESEARCH INSTITUTE?

The company’s website said the nonprofit provides advisory services to policymakers at all levels of government and provides consulting informing people about regulations around gaming and gambling.

The Massachusetts-based nonprofit told the IRS its mission is to provide state gaming regulators, legislators and public health experts with world-class "research that will help reduce health inequities for those experiencing gambling disorder."

WATCH: Gambling addiction hotline sees 88% increase in contacts

What's been the impact of sports betting in Florida?

The group lists its principal officer as Daniel Umfleet, who is also the founder and CEO of the for-profit telehealth company Kindbridge Behavioral Health. According to Kindbridge Behavioral Health’s website, it offers online treatment to problematic gamblers. WPTV reached out to the company and its CEO on Tuesday, who didn’t return our calls or emails.

The website for Kindbridge Behavioral Health also lists the Kindbridge Research Institute as part of its company. It says the goal of its nonprofit is to advance the adoption of evidence-based telehealth solutions for gambling and gaming communities, develop evidence-based practice models for gaming and gambling disorders and measure how telehealth and better access to the right tools can impact high-quality mental health outcomes for those in treatment.

WPTV reached out to the Florida Gaming Control Commission. It didn’t respond to our questions about the nonprofit’s history running a gambling helpline or qualifications.