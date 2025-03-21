Gambling addiction hotline sees 88% increase in contacts after sports gambling apps become legal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, the nonprofit formerly contracted to run Florida's addictive gambling prevention program, said it's struggling to meet demand after sports betting apps allowed more consumers to make bets.

Executive Director Jennifer Kruse said the group has had to occasionally prioritize “crisis calls,” which she described as people in life-altering and stressful situations.

WPTV has been tracking contacts to the helpline throughout 2024 and now has obtained a full calendar year of data since sports betting apps started working on people’s phones.

What's been the impact of sports betting in Florida?

“Obviously, we’re busier than ever before,” Kruse said.

The American Gaming Association said it expects Americans to bet $3.1 billion this March on the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, an increase from about $2.7 billion last year. A statement WPTV obtained from the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling said it’s “bracing” for an increase in call volume for the event.

Data from the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling shows it received 88% more calls based off a 12-month period, which is a smaller increase than the jump in contacts WPTV reported on in February 2024 and higher than the increase in contacts in September 2024.

WPTV

Kruse said she believes the increase in contacts is tied to online sports betting along as other expansions of gaming, like allowing casinos being allowed to stay open 24 hours, and a popular lottery system. She said the group is getting more contacts from men who are 20 to 25-years-old.

"Ten, 15 years ago we would see a very, very small percentage of the 20 to 25 age range,” Kruse said. “Now, that’s almost half of our contacts.”