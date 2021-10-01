MOAB, Utah — The public is getting another look at the aftermath of an alleged physical altercation between Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Police bodycam video captured on Aug. 12 was released last month that showed the couple about a month before the Florida woman was reported missing.

New video from another officer's body-worn camera was released Thursday by the Moab Police Department in Utah.

It shows a second officer's experience on the scene of an apparent argument between the couple.

New bodycam video shows Gabby Petito telling police Brian Laundrie 'grabbed my face'

In the video, Petito admits that she hit Laundrie first during the fight. But later she told an officer that Laundrie grabbed her face after telling her to "shut up."

The couple was on a cross-country road trip when her family reported her missing.

Authorities later found Petito's remains in a Wyoming National Park.

Investigators are still looking for Laundrie who is considered a person of interest in Petito's homicide.

Laundrie's family claims they haven't seen him since Sept. 14 when he said he was going for a hike at a Florida nature reserve.