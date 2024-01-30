New bill would impose stiffer penalties for minors found with firearms in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Teens and guns are top of mind for many in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast after students at Vero Beach High School and Dwyer High School were both found with firearms on campus this year.

"We do have a gun epidemic in the state of Florida,” Democratic State House Representative Mike Gottlieb said.

He acknowledged guns and teens are a problem in the state, but he doesn’t think the recently introduced House Bill 1181 is the way to address it.

“This measure will go towards making sure our schools are safer, by making sure there are stronger measures to keep these kids accountable," Republican Representative Berny Jacques of Pinellas County said.

If passed, it would bump up the punishment for minors caught with guns from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

Candace Stephens of West Palm Beach said the bill would set a hard line.

“Totally send them a message that if you get a hold of a gun, and something happens, there’s a possibility you might have to face some consequences," she said.

Passage of HB 1181 would also increase the length of time a juvenile found with a gun can be kept in a detention facility, before criminal proceedings begin, anywhere from five to 21 days. Gottlieb said that's too long and a denial of due process.

"After 21 days they seek judicial review to hold the child, but case filing typically takes 21 days," he said. "So, at the 21 day mark, the child is being held on the original grounds and, with good cause shown, can be held for an additional of 21 days.”

Jacques said he hopes the bill sends a clear message to minors.

"Although, not fully developed, they do know about consequences, and when they know they can do something over and over and over again, and get away with it, they’re going to continue to do it," he said. "So, this is a strong measure to say stop this right now, you will be held accountable. It’s gonna be a wake up call for a lot of kids."

Stephens said she’s not sure teens should be the only ones targeted.

"I think the person that owns the gun bears some of the responsibility I think," she said. "Of course you want to make sure the children have consequences, but a slap on the wrist sometimes will give them an incentive."

This week, HB 1181 was found favorable by the Justice Appropriations Committee. From there it will head to Judiciary and then a floor vote.

A similar Bill from Senator Jonathan Martin also exists in the Senate.