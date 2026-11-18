LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A new 24/7 animal cruelty hotline in Florida is already getting results just hours after its launch was announced.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue CEO and founder Lauree Simmons said the hotline went live Monday, and the organization received more than 30 calls. It also led to the rescue of an abandoned and neglected dog in Bay County.

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Big Dog Ranch applauds Florida's new animal cruelty hotline

The hotline gives people a place to report suspected animal abuse, including cruelty, abandonment and dog fighting. The reports are then turned over to law enforcement, animal control or a government agency for possible investigation.

"These animals can't call — you can. You see an animal being neglected, starved, call and report it," Simmons said.

The Florida Statewide Animal Cruelty Hotline is operated by Big Dog Ranch Rescue, located in Loxahatchee Groves, and funded through the state.

The hotline number is 844-4-SOSPET (844-476-7738). People can report anonymously, and it's available 24/7.

Click here to read more about the hotline.

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