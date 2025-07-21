Naked man found hiding in tanning bed after trying to set gym on fire, Florida deputies say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies encountered an unusual scenario over the weekend at a gym in southwest Florida.

According to a post on the Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies responded Saturday night to a Planet Fitness after reports of a naked man running through the gym, crawling into the ceiling and attempting to start a fire in the bathroom.

Investigators said the suspect, Henrry Antunez-Avarado, 25, had been asked to leave the gym at closing time when staff said he began acting erratically.

Surveillance footage showed him sprinting through the building unclothed, entering multiple rooms and lying down — completely naked — on a hydro massage bed.

They said he also climbed into the ceiling and knocked down several tiles throughout the building.

Body camera video posted on the Lee County Sheriff's Facebook page showed deputies' response and search for Antunez-Avarado.

With a little help from their K-9, they found him nude inside a tanning bed at the gym.

Video shows deputies arresting Antunez-Avarado, who was placed inside a patrol car still in the buff.

He was later removed from the car and wrapped in a blanket.

"They're going to wrap you up," a deputy tells him on the video. "Ah, you left cheek marks."

Antunez-Avarado faces charges of indecent exposure, arson, criminal mischief and providing false identification to law enforcement.